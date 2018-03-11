SEC sends record 8 teams to the NCAA Tournament
NASHVILLE – Selection Sunday turned into a record haul for the SEC, sending eight teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever and two more than the previous record of six teams–last done in 2008.
Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, Texas A&M, Missouri and Alabama all making it into the field of 68.
Tennessee- #3 seed in South Region/1st round vs. Wright State
Auburn- #4 seed in Midwest Region/1st round vs. Charleston
Kentucky- #5 seed in South Region/1st round vs. Davidson
Florida- #6 seed in East Region/1st round vs. winner between St. Bonaventure/UCLA
Arkansas- #7 seed in East Region/1st round vs. Butler
Texas A&M- #7 seed in West Region/1st round vs. Providence
Missouri- #8 seed in West Region/1st round vs. Florida State
Alabama- #9 seed in East Region/1st round vs. Virginia Tech