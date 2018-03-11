× SEC sends record 8 teams to the NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE – Selection Sunday turned into a record haul for the SEC, sending eight teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever and two more than the previous record of six teams–last done in 2008.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, Texas A&M, Missouri and Alabama all making it into the field of 68.

—————————-

Tennessee- #3 seed in South Region/1st round vs. Wright State

Auburn- #4 seed in Midwest Region/1st round vs. Charleston

Kentucky- #5 seed in South Region/1st round vs. Davidson

Florida- #6 seed in East Region/1st round vs. winner between St. Bonaventure/UCLA

Arkansas- #7 seed in East Region/1st round vs. Butler

Texas A&M- #7 seed in West Region/1st round vs. Providence

Missouri- #8 seed in West Region/1st round vs. Florida State

Alabama- #9 seed in East Region/1st round vs. Virginia Tech