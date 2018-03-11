× Benton County police searching for missing teens

BENTON COUNT, Miss. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenagers.

14-year-old Lilly Main and 16-year-old Alissa Brown were last seen leaving a house on Jeffries City Road near Lamar, MS Saturday afternoon.

They were in a black Tahoe.

Main is described as a 5-foot-2 white female with grayish blue eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a yellow shirt and a denim skirt when she was last seen.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-3 black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Her hair was braided and she was wearing a gray hoodie and denim shorts when she was last seen.

Anyone with information can call the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8941.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.