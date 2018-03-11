× UPDATE: 2 stabbed in Cordova, suspect in custody

Cordova, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody after stabbing two people and carjacking a couple in Cordova Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbings and carjacking took place in the 1200 block of Houston Levee, at a Kroger store and a McDonald’s.

The SCSO said, at around 10:30 a.m., a 17-year-old male was stabbed in the neck as he was coming out of the Kroger store.

The 21-year-old suspect then ran over to the McDonald’s and stabbed a woman as she was getting out of her car.

After stabbing the woman in the parking lot, the suspect approached a couple and carjacked them. Both victims are in stable condition, and the couple was not injured in the carjacking.

Some time after this, the suspect attempted to run over a security guard at Hope Presbyterian Church, located at Walnut Grove and Viking. The security officer shot at the suspect’s vehicle, damaging it.

A slow-speed chase ensued. Officers followed the suspect to Greer and Southern. That’s when the suspect hit a dead-end road, tried to take a right turn to escape the police, and crashed the car.

The suspect wasn’t injured and was taken into custody.