Vols roll Hogs to earn spot in SEC Tournament finals

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Bone scored 19 points to help spark a hot-shooting first half for No. 13 Tennessee in an 84-66 win over Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The win is the sixth straight and 13th in the last 15 games for the second-seeded Volunteers (25-7), who will try to win their first SEC Tournament championship in almost 40 years when they face Kentucky on Sunday.

Bone scored 17 of his points in the first half, hitting 7 of 7 from the field and all three of his 3-point attempts. The sophomore finished 8 of 11 from the field and hit the three 3-pointers _ part of an 11-of-17 shooting effort from behind the arc for Tennessee.

The Volunteers hit 11 of their first 12 shots overall and 19 of 25 (76 percent) in the first half on the way to a 48-29 halftime lead. Admiral Schofield added 16 points for Tennessee, while Grant Williams, Kyle Alexander and James Daniel III finished with 12 points apiece.

Daryl Macon scored 19 points to lead the sixth-seeded Razorbacks (23-11), who had won eight of their previous 10 games. Jaylen Barford added 14, and Anton Beard and Darious Hall had 11 each in the loss.