× Two people arrested in Poinsett County drug bust

Poinsett Co., Ark. – Two people were arrested after the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrisburg Police Department found drugs and cash in their home.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and Harrisburg police were executing a search warrant in the 7300 block of Old Military Lane in Harrisburg. While they were searching, they found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills and more than $1,200.

45-year-old Parker Smith and 39-year-old Laura Smith were arrested and transported to the Poinsett County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

Both Parker and Laura Smith are charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.