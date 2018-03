× Motorcyclist in critical condition after two car crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was transported in critical condition after a crash on I-55 Saturday afternoon, police say.

Memphis Police are on the scene of a two-car crash at I-55 and 240.

Police it involved a motorcycle and an RV.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says the Southbound traffic is affected with the roadway partially blocked. Northbound traffic is affected with no delays.

No other information was released.