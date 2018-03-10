Men arrested outside gas station after applying for job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Two men held a Backyard Burgers employee at gunpoint and robbed him on March 3 after applying to a nearby gas station, police say.

The two men identified as Darryl Lambert and Antonio Williams went to the fast food restaurant to get food and then went to the nearby Circle K where they applied for a job, Memphis Police say.

Police say they went back to the Backyard Burger and forced an employee to the floor and taking his phone and wallet.

They went back to the Circle K where they just applied to try and make purchases with the money they took from the victim but had no luck.

Marcus Smith who spoke with WREG was shocked by the incident.

"Why would you apply for a job and then rob somebody in the same vicinity of that job you applied for I think that's crazy—it’s ridiculous and it’s not too bright," Smith said.

According to police once robbed the victim was instructed to count to 100 before getting up and told not to call the police.

The victim did call 911 and the suspects were quickly arrested.