× UPDATE: 9-month-old located, police search for father

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has located a missing 9-month-old boy, and is searching for his father.

Jah-Arius Stovall was taken by his father, Joseph Mallory, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Mallory reportedly took the child from the 1800 block of Pendleton Street. Stovall was only wearing a diaper when he was taken.

Stovall was located Saturday afternoon. A family member took him home. Mallory is still on the run.

Mallory is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 130 lbs. Mallory was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt.

If you see Mallory, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.