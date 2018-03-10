× Man escapes MPD squad car during traffic stop

Memphis, Tenn. — A man escaped a MPD squad car while officers conducted a traffic stop on Friday night.

According to an affidavit, Memphis police officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Kia Rio in the 5100 block of Berta. Officers asked the driver and passenger to provide their identification.

21-year-old Deangelo Hill, who was the passenger, told the officers that his name was Antonio Davis, and that he didn’t have his ID. After trying and failing to find information on him, officers detained him, placing him in the backseat of the squad car.

When he got into the backseat, Hill asked for the window to be rolled down because he couldn’t breathe. Officers continued to try to find information on him and were still unsuccessful. Hill finally told the officers his real name and birthday. When officers ran his real information, they found Hill had felony warrants for aggravated burglary and termination of diversion.

While officers were writing a citation for the driver of Kia Rio, Hill stuck his hand out of the window of the squad car, opened the door and fled the scene.

Officers put out a broadcast over the radio and called for more officers to arrive on the scene. Minutes later, Hill was spotted in the area of Braycliff and Bradcliff. Officers took Hill into custody without incident.