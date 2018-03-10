× Man arrested for robbery, stealing $8000 worth of cigarettes

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested man who is accused of stealing $8000 worth of cigarettes.

Police arrested 24-year-old Martavius Cook and charged him with two counts of aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon, just after 1 p.m., in the 3700 block of Shelby Drive.

Memphis police say two delivery drivers where on their way to drop off the cigarettes when three unknown males pulled up next to them.

They jumped out of their car, pointed a black revolver at the delivery drivers and demanded the cigarettes. They took the cigarettes and fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Sentra.

On Friday, police officers spotted the same Nissan Sentra in front of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Briarpark Drive. An unknown male and an unknown female were inside. The unknown male matched the description of one of the robbers.

Officers saw the Nissa Sentra leave the apartment complex and pulled the vehicle over. Cook was in the passenger’s seat. When officers ran his information, they found that he had several outstanding warrants. Cook was detained and transported to the police station.

One of the delivery drivers was able to identify Cook in a photo line-up. Cook was charged and taken to jail.