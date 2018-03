× Man arrested for DWI after hitting patrol car in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.— A man was arrested for crashing into a Blytheville Police Department patrol car early Saturday morning.

The accident happened when Benzal Daniels swerved into the Southbound lane on Elm Street hitting a patrol car going Northbound, police say.

The office attempted to swerve out of the way. No serious injuries were reported.

Daniels was charged with multiple vehicle charges including driving while intoxicated.