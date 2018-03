× Man dies after being hit on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was hit on I-55 near Goodman Road and later died in the hospital Saturday afternoon, police say.

The Southaven Police Department says the man hit by a car after he had pulled over on the I-55 shoulder.

Police say he was out of his vehicle when he was struck by another car.

The man was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition and passed away shortly after arriving, police say.

The accident is under investigation.