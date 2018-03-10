× Another game, another loss for the Grizzlies as losing streak reaches 17

DALLAS – Harrison Barnes scored 25 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat Memphis 114-80 on Saturday night, extending the Grizzlies’ losing streak to 17 games.

The Grizzlies (18-48), who have the longest losing streak in the NBA this season and the league’s worst record, trailed by 26 points after shooting 26 percent in the first half and didn’t lead after the 9:20 mark of the first quarter.

The only longer losing streaks in franchise history were skids of 23 and 19 games in the expansion season of 1995-96 in Vancouver. It’s the longest losing streak in Memphis pro basketball history.

The Mavericks (21-45), also among the NBA’s worst teams, allowed their fewest points in any half this season while building a 56-30 halftime lead on the way to their largest margin of victory this season. Barnes had 14 points in the first half, 10 of them on 11 free throws.

J.J. Barea scored 20 for Dallas, and Doug McDermott also had 20 for his highest total since coming to the Mavericks at the trading deadline.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 17 points, and JaMychal Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds.