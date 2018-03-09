Woman, 3 teens accused of stealing shoes in Germantown before crash that sent baby to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – A $369 shoe heist in Germantown last month ended with a one-year-old being sent to the hospital with a broken arm, according to court documents.

Alexis Quinn, 24, and three teen girls ages 13, 15, and 17, allegedly stole shoes from Rack Room Shoes on the 7600 block of Poplar February 24 before crashing into a utility pole.

Police said the 15-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time.

Sherry Reynolds, a nearby karate instructor, said she heard about the shoe theft from a student, who was shopping at Rack Room.

“She saw some girls putting shoes in their pants and their waistband,” said Reynolds.

Police said the teens got into a car driven by Quinn and wouldn’t stop for officers before crashing into a utility pole at the corner of Poplar and Riverdale.

The 15-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time, police said.

Police discovered a one-year-old with a broken arm in the car as well as a four-year-old with seatbelt lacerations.

The 13-year-old was treated for bleeding in the brain cavity and a 17-year-old passenger ended up with a fractured jawbone, while the pregnant 15-year-old was treated for trauma to the unborn child.

“It’s so disappointing and scary,” said Reynolds.

The shoes weren't even high-ticket items. The most expensive rings in at $59.99, according to police.

After the crash, two of the teens fled the crash site and gave a Germantown woman a bogus story about being attacked.

The woman told WREG off camera that she felt sorry for them and let them inside her house before beginning to doubt their story.

Quinn called WREG Friday and said she didn’t know the teens were shoplifting when she went to Rack Room.

She said she would call WREG back to arrange an interview, but never did.

She faces a long list of charges including aggravated child abuse, evading arrest, shoplifting, tampering with evidence and no driver’s license.