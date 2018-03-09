× Video shows Georgia officer’s reported kidnapping, police chase

ATLANTA — Police in a suburb of Atlanta have released dash cam footage after a driver allegedly kidnapped an officer during a traffic stop.

According to reports, the Marietta Officer Brain Wallace pulled the driver over for a violation in the middle of rush hour traffic on Thursday. Smelling marijuana, he asked the driver to get out of the car and initiated a pat down.

Cameras were rolling as a back officer arrived.

That’s when the suspect, Cory Moody, reportedly bolted for the car with Wallace hot on his heels. Video from the scene shows the pair struggle inside the car as back up rushes to the officer’s aid.

The second officer is shoved to the ground as the passenger puts the car in drive and it zooms away with Wallace still inside, WSB-TV reported. The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic going 71 miles per hour before entering an area with no way out.

The driver and two passengers – all suspected gang members from Massachusetts – try to run but were quickly detained by police.

Drugs and guns were reportedly discovered inside the car.

The driver is facing kidnapping charges.

As for the officers, authorities said both are expected to be okay.