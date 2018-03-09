× TVA opens public comment period for new proposed rate change

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it wants your input on a proposed rate hike starting Today.

The hike could lead to higher utility bills for people in the area.

TVA is working to restructure current electric rates that could lead to higher MLGW bills.

The TVA is a federally owned corporation that basically controls energy outputs and prices in the area but, it says it’s working to keep rates low.

You can read the full proposal here and leave a comment by emailing Mshidgdon@tva.gov or mailing in your comments to 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11D

Knoxville, TN 37902.

The public comment period will be open for 30 days, closing April 9th.