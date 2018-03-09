× Second suspect accused of firing at officers, running from police identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second suspect involved in a Midtown shooting and crash Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Carl Betts was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Police said the officers were responding to an unrelated call near the corner of Chelsea and Woodlawn in North Memphis around 4 p.m. when the suspects drove up in a gray Chevrolet Impala and the passenger opened fire.

In the report, police described how they heard the bullets passing by their heads and striking the ground near them.

“Officers were doing their job, they were stopped when the suspects drove by and decided to shoot out the window towards the officers,” said Memphis Police Department spokeswoman Karen Rudolph.

With blues lights flashing and sirens blaring, officers chased the suspects who blew through stop signs driving at a high-rate of speed. The suspects eventually crashed the car about 2.5 miles away at North Avalon and Forrest in Midtown, damaging two houses. They then bailed out and ran.

“Clearly the car had run into a telephone pole and hit a fence and tore that area up,” said one witness.

The driver, 24-year-old Ladarren Easley, was taken into custody after a foot chase. He told police the pair was attempting to fire at the driver of another vehicle and sped off when they saw police.

Easley was charged with attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest and reckless driving.

Carl Betts, the second suspect, was able to escape custody until Thursday morning. He admitted to being there, but stated he was only the passenger in the vehicle and didn’t have a gun.

He was positively identified by the the co-defendant and victim in a photo lineup.

Police recovered a black Glock handgun with an extended 50 round drum magazine, a second magazine, a Bersa 9mm handgun and numerous spend shell casings at the scene.

35.149534 -90.048980