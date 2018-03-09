× POLICE: Suspect in custody after manhunt in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a manhunt happened in Northeast Memphis Friday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Reports say police blocked the Bobolink Trail and Windflower Lane near Whitten Road and Raleigh LaGrange Road

The man was speeding through a neighborhood and crashed the car into an SUV in a driveway hoped out and ran off through a cemetery, police say.

Police captured the suspect a few streets away.

Police say the man may be connected to another investigation involving a homicide.

No other details at this time.