Police: Man arrested for stealing a car drives to court appearance … in a stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man accused of car theft drove to a court appearance in a stolen car, police say.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court to appear before a judge on a February charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found Rivera's car, a 2014 white Subaru Legacy, that had been reported stolen out of Newington, according to police.

Police kept an eye on the car and arrested Rivera when he got inside and tried to drive away.

Rivera has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.