Poinsett County man accused of rape, incestuous acts with mentally challenged victim

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A Poinsett County man is behind bars after being accused of raping and forcibly performing incestuous acts on a mentally challenged individual for six years.

The Trumann Police Department became aware of the allegations against Charles Lee Ernest on Wednesday.

Further details on the crime have not been released, but we do know he was arrested and charged with rape and incest.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.