× PFS Web employees accused of stealing Charming Charlie affiliated merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two employees at a local distribution center have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Charming Charlie affiliated merchandise.

Between December 2017 and February 2018, detectives said the thieves reprinted the labels when the packages arrived at PFS Web and then shipped them to a home in the 6100 block of Afternoon Lane.

It is believed the company lost between $6,000 and $7,000.

On February 26, one of the suspects – Lashundra Askew – shipped four boxes to the home, detectives said. UPS was able to intercept three of them and conducted a controlled delivery several days later.

Turns out, another PFS Web employee identified as Maxine Mason lived at the home. She and Askew were both taken into custody and charged with theft of property.

A third person who was inside the home at the time the packages were delivered was reportedly also detained. However, it appears police have not charged that individual.