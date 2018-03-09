× Man robbed at Kroger parking lot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are still on the street after robbing a man at the Kroger parking lot in Cordova Thursday night.

Memphis Police say the victim had just finished working when he pulled into a parking stall at Krogers located at the 600 block of Germantown Parkway.

One man opened his driver side door and pointed a gun at him, police said.

The victim told police the suspect said, “Don’t play around, give me all your money.”

A second man opened his passenger side door which forced him to give up $54 in cash, according to police.

The two men then left the scene in a Nissan sedan and fled Northbound on Germantown Parkway and then did u-turn on Walnut Run Road and continued Southbound on Germantown Parkway.

Police say they are working on getting surveillance footage of the robbery.