MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This morning police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Joslyn Street near Craigmont in Raleigh.

So far police haven’t released any suspect information.

The victim is in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center.

