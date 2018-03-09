Live at 9: TN’s bump stock bill on hold, Southern Women’s Show & The Skitch

Tennessee’s bump stock legislation on hold

Tennessee lawmakers have delayed debate on a bill to ban bump stocks in the state. The legislature put the bill on hold until it’s known how federal authorities plan to regulate the device.

Rep. Dewayne Johnson of Cordova is the sponsor of the Tennessee bill. He joined us on Live at 9 to talk about it.

Southern Women’s Show

The annual Southern Women’s Show kicks off out at the Agricenter. It’s three days of shopping, fashion, food, fun and even celebrities.

Marybeth Conley has a sneak peek of this year’s event.

Kids and Allergies

We are just days away from the official start to spring and allergy season.

Megan Massey with Minute Clinic talks about how children as young as three are also prone to allergies and what you can do to help.

Music

Brothers Jesse, Judah and Asher James make up The Skitch, a group that’s being called the “next big thing out of Memphis”. Find out when you can see them live in concert and watch their performance from Friday’s Live at 9.

Comedian

He’s a legendary comedian who’s spent more than three decades making people laugh. Now Michael Colyar is set to take the stage at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend and it’s a show you definitely don’t want to miss.