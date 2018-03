× Horn Lake man who sent infant to hospital sentenced

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Horn Lake man was sentenced Thursday for abusing his 4-month-old daughter so severely she had to be hospitalized.

Wesley Adams, 26, was sentenced to five years on a charge of child abuse.

In September 2016, Adams allegedly hurt his daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying.

When the baby’s mother came home from work, she took the child to a hospital, where she remained for a week before she was released.