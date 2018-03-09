DeWitt Spain Airport flooding after pump failure at treatment plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An pump failure at a wastewater treatment plant north of Downtown is resulting in river water flooding the General DeWitt Spain Airport property off Second Street.

An electrical failure caused the pump problem at the Maynard Stiles Wastewater Treatment Plant, the city said.

The City of Memphis tweeted that the runway is not closed but could be if floodwaters cover it. Incoming aircraft are being asked to divert to other airports. Private planes were observed taking off there around noon.

The terminal building and common hangars are not expected to be affected by the flooding. Residential areas are not affected.

The city will host a press conference at 12:30.