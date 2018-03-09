× Corinth man found guilty in fatal stabbing of good Samaritan

CORINTH, Miss. — The man accused in a fatal stabbing more than four years ago has been found guilty of murder.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on second-degree murder charges against Jerry Miller after he stabbed Greg Scott to death outside a Corinth home in 2014.

He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars, with 10 years suspended, and five years probation, The Daily Corinthian reported.

Corinth Police Captain Ralph Dance told WREG at the time it all started after Scott heard noises coming from the driveway of the house next door, where two young women lived. The father confronted the suspect.

“At some point in time he stabbed the victim one time in the chest. The victim then stumbled back to his residence where he collapsed in his kitchen,” said Capt. Dance.

Miller reportedly lived on the next street over.

“He had made some advances toward one of these young girls in the past. We believe he may have had some infatuation with them and he went up there with the intent of luring them outside,” said Dance.

Dance said Scott was a good Samaritan just trying to look out for his neighbors.