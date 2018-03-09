× City Watch: 93-year-old woman disappears en route to grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing mother who was last seen on her way to the grocery store Thursday afternoon.

According to her family, 93-year-old Katherine Westfield was spotted by her son heading to the Superlo store in the 4500 block of Quince. That was around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. yesterday.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Westfield lives in the 4000 block of Philsdale, which is less than two miles away from her destination.

She is described as being 5’3″ and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown cap, a gray and red striped jacket, gray pants and pink and white shoes.

Police said she drives a white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with TN tags 905 FRV.

If you know anything, call police at (901) 545-2677.