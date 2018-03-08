× Two men recovering after being caught in the middle gunfire while playing chess

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sound of bullets ripping through windows, doors and the panels of this home brought a game of strategy to a standstill.

“We were just chilling at the house playing chess when someone came through and started shooting the house up,” says a man who was present during the incident.

From plotting the next move on their opponent to running for their lives out the back door of the Whiteside Cove home, it seems Tuesday nights tournament took a turn for the worst.

“It sounded like a firecracker until glass started shattering. Everyone just tried to get low and get out of the way,” he said.

Witnesses told police they saw a white car speeding out of the neighborhood, but so far no suspects have been identified.

“My cousin and my brother got hit, but they are okay though,” he said.

This man doesn’t want his face shown, because he says those bullets easily could’ve hit him. With the gunman still out there, he’s not taking any chances.

“I was at the same table where they were playing chess. Thank God I didn’t get hit,” he said.

He says he called 911.

Police pulled up to find Timothy Conley crouched over on the couch and Marcellus Jordan in the kitchen of the home.

Both were shot in the stomach.

The two are expected to be okay and are even getting back to their board game, hoping this time things will end with checkmate instead chaos.

“I’m going to keep playing chess. It has nothing to do with the game,” the man said.

“I just left my cousin’s house, and he was playing chess with his friends,” he said.

Police collected casings from the living room of the home and from the yard as evidence.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.