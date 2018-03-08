× TVA: Memphis’ drinking water is not contaminated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says there is no contamination to Memphis’ drinking water

An investigation by the TVA shows the public water supply is not affected by high levels of arsenic and other toxins found in monitoring wells at the Allen Fossil Plant’s ash storage sites.

However, results of the investigation also show a connection between the shallow aquifer where toxins were found and the deeper Memphis sand aquifer that provides the city’s drinking water.

“Pumping the production wells did produce a discernible drawdown in the upper Alluvial Aquifer, indicating a hydraulic connection with the Memphis Aquifer,” the United States Geological Survey and University of Memphis Connectivity Testing report said.

The TVA had planned to use the deeper wells to cool a new natural gas plant that will replace the coal plant later this year, but it has decided it will not use the cooling wells at this time. Instead, the agency said it will be buying water from Memphis Lights, Gas and Water and “provide for a reliable water supply through the building of water holding tanks and redundant water feed systems.”

TVA Shares Results of Environmental Investigation at Allen