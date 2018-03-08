× Titans dump DeMarco

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray.

The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray “was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Henry gradually took a bigger role in the running game.

Murray, 30, dealt with a knee injury late in the year and missed the Titans’ final regular-season game and two playoff contests. He was due to make a $6.25 million base salary in 2018, and the Titans wanted Henry to take over as their lead running back.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and a second-round draft pick in 2016, rushed for a team-high 744 yards last season.