MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is adding daily nonstop service from Memphis to Denver beginning Oct. 3.

The flights will use a Boeing 737 with 143 seats.

Denver is Southwest’s seventh destination from Memphis International Airport, joining Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Orlando and Tampa. The airline began operations in Memphis in November 2013.

