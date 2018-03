× Pedestrian struck by car in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms a pedestrian was truck in in the 800 block of Chelsea in North Memphis Thursday night.

Police arrived on the scene around 5:27 p.m to respond to a disturbance call when the pedestrian was struck by a car.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.