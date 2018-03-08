Mississippi River cresting after record-setting February rains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mississippi River crests at above 39 feet over the next 24 hours, the Mid-South will begin to address the damage done by the recent flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall total at the end of February was a little over 14 inches, beating the old record from 1989.

Homes

Multiple families across the Mid-South were evacuated. Earle Arkansas was declared a disaster zone after more than 20 families were evacuated. Some families had to be rescued from their homes.

On top of flooded homes, many fields were underwater, threatening the livelihoods of people who live in the affected counties.

Residential spaces, like a North Memphis park and some Mud Island roads, were also impacted by the flooding.

Traffic

Road officials had their hands full trying to warn drivers of road closures and warnings of the dangerous conditions on roadways.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the Coldwater Bridge due to flooding. Multiple county roads were also closed due to the flooding.

There was one weather-related death in Crittenden County Arkansas. A 20-year-old’s car slid into the Crittenden County creek after what Arkansas State Police described as “wet” roads coming home from work.

A Nashville showboat is also waiting out the flood in Memphis after the Mississippi River rose too far to safely make it under a bridge.

As flooding begins to recede families and counties will begin to clean up and assess the damage made by the flood.