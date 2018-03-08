× Mississippi bill would define terroristic threats

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Legislature is considering a bill to set criminal penalties for people who make terroristic threats.

The Senate passed House Bill 1264 Wednesday. The Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law defines terroristic threats and establishes felony charges.

Terroristic threats are defined as threats of violence with the “intent to terrorize, intimidate or disrupt a governmental function” by any means including social media. Such threats could be punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Senate amended the bill to include threats against schools and school functions.

The bill heads back to the House for more debate.

If passed the bill would take effect July 1, 2018.