Man charged with rape after woman shows up at dollar store seeking help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Aggravated assault and rape charges have been filed after a Mid-South woman showed up at a local Dollar General store following an alleged attack.

On Wednesday, first responders were called to the Raleigh-Millington location after the woman showed up in torn clothing seeking help.

She stated she was inside a home in the 4500 block of Northwood Hills when the suspect, Arthur Edmonds, reportedly asked her for sex. She refused, leading to the man becoming irate and stating “You have to do what I tell you.”

Again she said no.

That’s when he allegedly threw her up against the wall, placed a hand over her throat and began squeezing. The victim said she couldn’t breathe during the attack and desperately tried to fight back, but his size and strength prevented her from getting away.

He finally let go, but police said the attack didn’t end there.

Edmonds reportedly drug her down the hallway to the bedroom and forced her to perform sex acts. He then raped her, police said.

The victim said she was screaming “no” the entire time.

She was finally able to seek help at the dollar store after he went to the bathroom.

The woman told officers this was not the first attack and she is “tired of being hit, choked and taken advantage of…” Officers have reportedly helped her get in contact with local resources/ centers.

Edmonds was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and rape.