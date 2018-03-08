× Man allegedly attacks women with screwdriver in school cafeteria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man armed with a screwdriver walked into the cafeteria at Alcy Elementary in South Memphis and attacked two women Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

Bryant Smith, 33, faces charges of aggravated assault and burglary, according to court records. He was not listed in the Shelby County Jail system Thursday morning.

A police report states Smith was targeting his wife, a cook at the school, when he entered the school cafeteria through a side door around 9 a.m.

He told his wife he was going to kill her and stabbed her in the neck and arm, police said.

When another woman intervened, Smith allegedly stabbed her, too. A witness corroborated their account.

Smith then left the scene and the school was placed on lockdown.

Both women declined to go to a hospital.

Police say Smith and his wife have five children together. No children at the school were reported injured.