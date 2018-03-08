Live at 9: Mayor Strickland, Southern Women’s Show best buys & Talibah Safiya

City Spotlight

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickand talks about some of the top stories this week including the recent shooting of a little girl. What’s being done to keep us safe?

Plus, the upcoming MLK 50 celebrations and the closings of two Kroger stores.

Health Alert

If you have young boys, listen up. Some now say not getting them the HPV vaccine now could be putting them at greater risk for cancer as adults. Dr. Kira Cooley talks about that on Live at 9 with Marybeth Conley and Alex Coleman.

Southern Women’s Show: Shopping 101

We’re just one day away from the start of the Southern Women’s Show out at the Agricenter. We’re talking non-stop shopping, cooking, makeovers and more.

Liz Morgan gives us a sneak peek at some of the best buys under $25.

Pure Memphis Music

Old Dominick Distillery is celebrating Memphis music in a new concert series featuring some of the best artists around. One of the musicians that you can check out live at the Pure Memphis Music Series is R&B singer Talibah Safiya.