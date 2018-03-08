× Escaped inmate arrested, set to appear in court Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The inmate who walked away from a work detail several days ago has been taken back into custody.

Court records indicate Jodie Pope was arrested Wednesday and charged with escape from felony incarceration. He’s set to be arraigned Thursday morning.

WREG is working to learn more on his arrest.

Shelby County authorities said Pope was working with a trash crew on the Riverdale exit ramp at Bill Morris Parkway when he escaped through some bushes.

His supervisor couldn’t say where he went next.

Authorities said he did not have any issues during his time behind bars so he was eligible for the detail.

Pope was serving six years behind bars on robbery charges. He was arrested before for violent crimes, but we only found a prior drug conviction on his record.