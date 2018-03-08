× Bartlett teen still fighting for his life after getting the flu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local teenager is still fighting for his life after getting the flu nearly a month ago.

We told you about Caleb Davis last week, and how quickly his illness turned life-threatening.

He is doing better, but, unfortunately, only a little bit better.

Doctors are working around the clock.

“He’s still very critical,” his father Curt Davis says.

The 16-year-old has been clinging to life for weeks, but on Thursday, there was a small victory.

“The X-ray shows a little bit more air in the lungs,” Curt Davis says, “We’re excited about a little bit of progress that’s being made, but we’re more excited that there’s been no backwards movement in his condition.”

The healthy Bartlett High School sophomore was diagnosed with the flu nearly a month ago. In less than three days, it turned into pneumonia and sent him into septic shock. He’s been on life support ever since.

“It was extremely shocking,” Curt Davis says.

Davis says people across the nation and the world have sent cards, letters and posted on social media in support.

“We know the prayers of the people that are lifting him up are working,” he says.

Locally, friends and fellow church members are doing all they can.

“We are receiving gifts of financial support, gifts of food and gifts of service just to help us during this critical time,” Davis says.

He never thought this horrible flu season would affect his son like this.

“I’ve realized this is fast-moving and does damage that I never would have expected to happen in such a short amount of time,” Davis says.

He says faith is the key to recovery.

“All the statistics and stats aside, we know that Caleb has a fighting chance to get through this,” Davis says.

Caleb’s mom has basically been in the hospital with him 24-7.