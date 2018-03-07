× WREG rides along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveying high water levels on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WREG got a firsthand look at the high water levels we are seeing in the Mid-South on ride on the rising Mississippi.

It was a windy, brisk Wednesday for a boat ride, but it wasn’t your typical ride.

Sure, there were spectacular city views, but there is work to be done.

We’re on the Mississippi, riding with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’re actually tracking right here,” explained Mark Manning, as he pointed to what appeared to be computer screens in the boat.

Manning, an engineer and technician, is at the helm using special equipment to collect data.

“That’s 61 feet deep, doing about four miles an hour,” he explained.

Manning and his team go out on the water daily.

“Phase One flood stage here in Memphis is 37 feet. I believe Phase Two starts at 39 feet, so they should be going on Phase Two this afternoon or by the end of the day, if not yesterday. I believe it’s projected to be 39.5 feet on Friday to Saturday,” Manning said.

“We also do discharge measurements where we calculate the cubic feet per second flowing by Memphis. Today it’s supposed to be 1 million 500,000,” explained Manning.

The water is fast.

While riding along, you can see why the river has been deemed “mighty.”

The water is covering trees and carrying driftwood that could very well be from other parts of the country.

Going out on the river is part of a comprehensive system.

“We have the levees that everybody sees. But we also the flood walls, and around town you’ll see pumping stations that gets the water out of impounded areas. We have flood gates in some areas,” explained Jim Pogue, Spokesperson with the Corps of Engineers.

The water is lower than historic levels in 2011, but officials say stay aware to stay safe.

“People need to make sure that they stay informed, and stay in touch with local authorities,” explained Pogue.

To see a more in-depth conversation with Pogue and Manning out on the water you can check out reporter Shay Arthur’s Facebook page and click on this Facebook Live video.