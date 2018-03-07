Whitehaven juvenile injured in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital following an overnight shooting in Whitehaven.

According to police, the girl was injured after she was struck in the arm around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Bonita Drive. She is expected to be okay.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

As for a suspect, police said he or she remains unknown but they are still canvasing the area searching for answers.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

