Traffic temporarily halted after towing vessel strikes I-155 bridge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Traffic is once again traveling smoothly in Dyersburg after a towing vessel struck the I-155 bridge early Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard said the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 839. The accident forced the Dyer County and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Departments to shut down traffic until the bridge could be inspected by TDOT.

Roughly 30 to 45 minutes later it was given the all clear.

The crew reported the vessel itself sustained minor damage to a barge. It’s undergoing further assessments at this time.

Thankfully no one was injured.