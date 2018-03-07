Mosquitoes are out already, leaving residents on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The mosquitoes are back.

Latoya Boswell deals with them at her outdoor job every night.

"It's too early. It's not time for them to come out yet. I'm not ready for them," laughed Boswell.

But we all need to get ready.

With warmer weather and and standing water, the blood-suckers are popping up again.

"Those are great opportunities for mosquitoes to rehatch their eggs and develop," Tyler Zerwekh, with the Shelby County Health Department, said.

But here's the good news, the mosquitoes you're seeing are "nuisance" mosquitoes.

"Nuisance mosquitoes are mosquitoes that bite but don't carry diseases," Zerwekh said.

Experts say they last until May when disease-carrying vector mosquitoes return.

Per an E-P-A agreement, the Shelby County Health Department is only allowed to spray for that kind of mosquitoes, and crews can't do it until there's a confirmed mosquito or human case of West Nile virus in the area.

"If you're spraying everyday all day, that volume can begin to compromise some of the groundwater or some of the surface water," he said.

Fortunately, the Health Department takes preventive measures year-round - like dropping chemicals into standing water to kill mosquito larvae.

"If we larvacide, we kill off the baby mosquitoes before they get a chance to become biting adults," he said.