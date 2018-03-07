× MLGW introduces PrePay service for smart meter customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is offering a new “pay as you go” option for residential customers in the Bluff City.

PrePay is being touted as a more flexible payment plan which offers tools like a mobile app that could save you money.

There are also no deposit fees, late fees or electric reconnect fees.

How does it work?

The service is only available to MLGW with a smart meter. For those who do, you’ll have to put $100 into the PrePay account upfront. That amount will decrease as you continue to use your utilities from day to day.

An alert will be sent to you once you reach $35 to alert you that the account is getting low.

Customers then have the option to refill the account with any amount of their choosing.

MLGW said your services will not be cut off as long as you stay above $0.

Of note, customers who take advantage of PrePay will not be allowed to participate in MLGW’s AutoPay or Budget billing program. Those with Life Support services will also not be allowed to participate.

Also, residents will not receive a monthly bill with the PrePay service. However, you will receive monthly utility usage information.

Customers who monitor their accounts could reduce how much they use by 10 to 12 percent, MLGW said.

For more information, click here.