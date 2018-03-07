Germantown man charged after his gun goes off in doctor’s office

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department confirmed a man was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment after his gun discharged in the waiting room at a doctor’s office.

According to the report, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Wolf River Boulevard Monday.

Upon arrival, they were told Christopher Tucker spoke with law enforcement about his firearm discharging a round in the doctor’s office.

Upon further investigation, Tucker said his firearm fell out of the holster and hit the ground after he stood up from his chair.

The firearm discharged.

The bullet went through the back of a chair, into the drywall and through the procedure room where it was located.

An employee walked into the procedure room as the bullet went through the wall, but she was not injured.

Police say Tucker “lost control of his firearm and did recklessly engage in conduct, which placed two people in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”