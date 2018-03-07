× Fox Meadows convenience store shut down, declared a nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fox Meadows convenience store was shut down Wednesday afternoon after it was declared a nuisance.

District Attorney Amy Weirich confirms Stop and Shop Discount Store on South Mendenhall, near Knight Arnold, was shut down because drug deals were happening outside.

D.A. Weirich tells us the owners of the store aren’t in trouble with law enforcement, however.

She says people have been gathering in the parking lot to do drug deals, and many arrests have been made.

Letters were sent to the owners of Stop and Shop in order to resolve the issue, but the business has now been shut down as a last resort.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this as more information becomes available.