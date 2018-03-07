× Allegiant adds non-stop flights to Oakland International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegiant is now offering non-stop service from the Bluff City to Oakland International Airport.

In a news release, the company said there will be two flights to the San Francisco Bay area each week starting on May 30. Fares start as low as $59 one way.

“This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We are thrilled that Allegiant has responded to our passenger demand with this Oakland route.”

Dates, times and prices for flights through August 2018 are now available on the airline’s website.

It’s the ninth destination available to Memphis travelers.

The company currently has flights to Austin, Daytona Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Clearwater/ Tampa and Tampa Bay.