Vols are major winners of SEC’s postseason awards

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards Tuesday.

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Grant Williams was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Georgia’s Juwan Parker earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Kentucky’s Kevin Knox were tabbed SEC Co-Freshman of the Year; Missouri’s Jontay Porter and Tennessee’s Lamonté Turner were voted SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year; and South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Texas A&M’s Robert Williams were named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

A complete list of the 2018 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards follows:

First Team All-SEC

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Yante Maten, Georgia

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daryl Macon, Arkansas

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Nick Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Jontay Porter, Missouri

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

All-Defensive

Donta Hall, Alabama

Anfernee McLemore, Auburn

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Juwan Parker, Georgia

Co-Freshman of the Year: Collin Sexton, Alabama & Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jontay Porter, Missouri & Lamonté Turner, Tennessee

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Silva, South Carolina & Robert Williams, Texas A&M

