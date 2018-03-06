× Tipton County pastor indicted on charges related to sexual abuse

ATOKA, Tenn. — A Tipton County pastor has been indicted on a “large number” of charges related to sexual abuse, Tipton County law enforcement said Tuesday.

Ronnie Gorton, former pastor of Awakening Church in Atoka, has been accused by more than one person, Chief Deputy Billy Daugherty said.

In early February, Daugherty told WREG that two people had come forward with accusations against the 39-year-old worship leader.

Daugherty said deputies had showed up to Gorton’s house in Drummonds last month, responding to reports of a suicidal man. Gorton was gone, but when deputies located him, he was taken in for questioning and psychiatric evaluation.

During their investigation, they learned that a juvenile had accused Gorton of sexually molesting him at the pastor’s home two weeks earlier.

Daugherty said a grand jury made the indictments Monday.